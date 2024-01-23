Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy [Image 5 of 5]

    2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    The grave site of a Cpt. William S. Agar, a 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, an infantryman who served under the brigade then known as Combat Command Bravo of the 1st Armored Division, is one of 7,860 resting places of the men and women who fought gallantly during the campaign to liberate Italy in World War II at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy.The somber occasion commemorates the Allied forces that fought together against Nazi Germany as NATO Allies continue to stand strong and united in their resolve to defend Europe today against foreign aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 06:53
    Photo ID: 8213000
    VIRIN: 240124-A-PS891-4475
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: NETTUNO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

