2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy

The grave site of a Cpt. William S. Agar, a 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, an infantryman who served under the brigade then known as Combat Command Bravo of the 1st Armored Division, is one of 7,860 resting places of the men and women who fought gallantly during the campaign to liberate Italy in World War II at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy.The somber occasion commemorates the Allied forces that fought together against Nazi Germany as NATO Allies continue to stand strong and united in their resolve to defend Europe today against foreign aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

