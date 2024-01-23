2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy

The U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack C. Markell, speaks before foreign dignitaries, military leaders, and members of the community at the 80th anniversary of Operation Shingle in Nettuno, Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of the U.S. and Allies Forces landings in Anzio-Nettuno, Italy during World War II at the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Jan. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

