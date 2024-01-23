2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy

The U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack C. Markell, U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Thomas E. Ishee, Italian Under Secretary of State for Defense Matteo Perego di Cremnago, military leaders, service members, civic leaders, and members of the community came together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Shingle in Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of the U.S. and Allies Forces landings in Anzio-Nettuno, Italy during World War II at the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Jan. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

