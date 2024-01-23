Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy

    2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    The U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack C. Markell, U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Thomas E. Ishee, Italian Under Secretary of State for Defense Matteo Perego di Cremnago, military leaders, service members, civic leaders, and members of the community came together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Shingle in Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of the U.S. and Allies Forces landings in Anzio-Nettuno, Italy during World War II at the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Jan. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    This work, 2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

