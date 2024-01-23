2ABCT CDR Represents 1AD at 80th Anniversary of Allies Landing in Italy

Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks with an Italian officer at the 80th Anniversary of Operation Shingle, the Allies landing campaign that occurred in Anzio-Nettuno during World War II at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, on Jan. 24, 2024. The somber occasion commemorates the Allied forces that fought together against Nazi Germany as NATO Allies continue to stand strong and united in their resolve to defend Europe today against foreign aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

