A U.S. Marine assigned to Echo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment looks out onto the flightline during EXPLODEO at Cherry Point Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO are pivotal in achieving Air Mobility Command's strategic agility and operational preparedness.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 22:34
|Photo ID:
|8212819
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-CG010-1096
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT