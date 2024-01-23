EXPLODEO Exercise

A U.S. Marine assigned to Echo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment looks out onto the flightline during EXPLODEO at Cherry Point Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. Exercises like EXPLODEO are pivotal in achieving Air Mobility Command's strategic agility and operational preparedness.

