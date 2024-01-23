U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Bauer, assistant director of operations, speaks with leadership during the EXPLODEO exercise at Cherry Point Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO aims to enhance the Department of Defense's preparedness for swift deployment, underscoring the importance of rapidly and precisely projecting forces to critical locations as needed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 22:34 Photo ID: 8212817 VIRIN: 240124-F-CG010-1079 Resolution: 3600x2405 Size: 4.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.