    EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    EXPLODEO Exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Bauer, assistant director of operations, speaks with leadership during the EXPLODEO exercise at Cherry Point Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO aims to enhance the Department of Defense's preparedness for swift deployment, underscoring the importance of rapidly and precisely projecting forces to critical locations as needed.

