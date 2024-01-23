U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Bauer, assistant director of operations, speaks with leadership during the EXPLODEO exercise at Cherry Point Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO aims to enhance the Department of Defense's preparedness for swift deployment, underscoring the importance of rapidly and precisely projecting forces to critical locations as needed.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 22:34
|Photo ID:
|8212817
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-CG010-1079
|Resolution:
|3600x2405
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT