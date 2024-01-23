EXPLODEO Exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ronnie Leapaga, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with chains onto a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during EXPLODEO at Cherry Point Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO seeks to improve the Department of Defense's readiness for prompt deployment, highlighting the crucial need for swiftly and accurately deploying forces to critical locations as required.

