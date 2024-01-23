U.S. Air Force and Marines prepare to load a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during EXPLODEO at Cherry Point Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO highlights JB Charleston's ability to swiftly adapt to global changes, employing a gradual approach to ensure peak readiness for critical responses when they are most crucial.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 22:34
|Photo ID:
|8212814
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-CG010-1126
|Resolution:
|3600x2404
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
