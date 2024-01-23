U.S. Army Corps of Engineers safety officer Raymond Lo (center -left) conducts a safety brief with Dan O’Brien, CNBC camera person (left); Rick Brown, USACE public affairs officer (middle-right); and Jane Wells, CNBC reporter (right) before viewing debris removal progress in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Jan. 26. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing removal. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i. Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

