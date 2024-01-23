U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 437th Airlift Wing prepare a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft for take off during EXPLODEO at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO exemplifies JB Charleston's proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 22:34
|Photo ID:
|8212783
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-CG010-1011
|Resolution:
|3600x2404
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
