U.S. Ambassador to the PRC Tours DPAA

Nicholas Burns, Ambassador of the United States of America to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), reviews research and recovery locations of missing personnel within the PRC during a tour of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 24, 2024. There are still 690 missing personnel in the PRC from 4 different conflicts: the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and Cold War. DPAA personnel will conduct investigation and recovery missions to effectively identify and recover the missing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

