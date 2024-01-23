Importance of Blood Donor Program Exemplified by NMCSD Lab Tech

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2024) During some medical crises a healthcare professional may also end up being a patient at the facility that they work at. For Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Chief Hospital Corpsman Charlene Green, that is exactly what transpired for her during the recent holiday period.

Green, who serves as one of NMCSD’s Laboratory Department divisional leading chief petty officers, and who is a native from Brooklyn, New York, oversees all aspects of operation of the hospital’s advanced laboratory department — to include its blood related divisions. The daughter of an assistant head nurse at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, Green recalls her earliest memories of attending the medical facility’s Take Your Daughter to Work Day as a solidifying event that inspired her to pursue a career in medicine. That 12-year-old child has since become a Navy Corpsman laboratory technician.

“It was Christmas eve and was doing some last minute shopping when I noticed that I had difficulty in sustaining my normal pace of walking with a corresponding increased heart rate, which made me take a seat,” said Green. “In no time I was checking-in at NMCSD’s ED (emergency department) where I was taken care of by the absolute best in the business.” On this occasion Green poses for an environmental photo. NMCSD continuously seeks professional civilian talent, not just limited to health care providers and administrative support. For anyone seeking a federal job, visit USAJobs at usajobs.gov - the Federal Government's official employment site. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

