    Red Flag-Nellis Space Infographic [Image 2 of 2]

    Red Flag-Nellis Space Infographic

    NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Space Force participates in Red Flag-Nellis 24-1. Participating Squadrons are given the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air domain (supported by space and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)

    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    Cyber
    Space Force
    STARCOM
    RFNAFB

