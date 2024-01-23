Space Force participates in Red Flag-Nellis 24-1. Participating Squadrons are given the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air domain (supported by space and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 19:26
|Photo ID:
|8212614
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-OA359-1001
|Resolution:
|4800x5600
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis Space Infographic [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT