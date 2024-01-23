JTF-N Celebrates its 34th Anniversary

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Smith (left), commander, Joint Task Force North, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marcos Cordero, command senior enlisted leader, Joint Task Force North, cut a cake to celebrate the 34th anniversary of Joint Task Force North at Joint Task Force North Headquarters, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023. Joint Task Force North supports mission partners’ Counter Transnational Criminal Organization efforts in the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility to protect the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)
|11.16.2023
|01.26.2024 18:08
|8212452
|231116-A-UE565-8189
|3884x2589
|809.18 KB
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|3
|0
