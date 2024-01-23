Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-N Celebrates its 34th Anniversary

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Smith (left), commander, Joint Task Force North, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marcos Cordero, command senior enlisted leader, Joint Task Force North, cut a cake to celebrate the 34th anniversary of Joint Task Force North at Joint Task Force North Headquarters, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023. Joint Task Force North supports mission partners’ Counter Transnational Criminal Organization efforts in the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility to protect the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Joint Task Force North
    JTFN

