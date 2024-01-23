U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Smith (left), commander, Joint Task Force North, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marcos Cordero, command senior enlisted leader, Joint Task Force North, cut a cake to celebrate the 34th anniversary of Joint Task Force North at Joint Task Force North Headquarters, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023. Joint Task Force North supports mission partners’ Counter Transnational Criminal Organization efforts in the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility to protect the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:08 Photo ID: 8212452 VIRIN: 231116-A-UE565-8189 Resolution: 3884x2589 Size: 809.18 KB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-N Celebrates its 34th Anniversary, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.