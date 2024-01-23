U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ryan Light, Staff Judge Advocate, Joint Task Force North, cuts a cake during a celebration of the 248th U.S. Marine Corps Birthday at Joint Task Force North Headquarters, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Nov. 09, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8212422
|VIRIN:
|231109-A-UE565-7157
|Resolution:
|5591x3727
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-N Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps Birthday, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT