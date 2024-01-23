Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-N Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps Birthday

    JTF-N Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps Birthday

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ryan Light, Staff Judge Advocate, Joint Task Force North, cuts a cake during a celebration of the 248th U.S. Marine Corps Birthday at Joint Task Force North Headquarters, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Nov. 09, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:06
    Photo ID: 8212422
    VIRIN: 231109-A-UE565-7157
    Resolution: 5591x3727
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-N Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps Birthday, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Marine Corps
    Joint Task Force North
    JTFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT