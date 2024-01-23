A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn. on the flight line in the twilight hours after the Falcon Rejoin 50 events January 25, 2024 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Falcon Rejoin 50 celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the first flight of the F-16 January 20, 1974. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 15:23 Photo ID: 8212152 VIRIN: 240125-Z-ZH124-1230 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 14.8 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Falcon Rejoin 50 [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.