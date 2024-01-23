Embracing a new home

U.S. Army Spc. Kananda Kankre, an infantryman with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, acts as the assistant gunner for Spc. Kenneth Mejia, an infantryman with 2nd Bn., 23rd Inf. Reg.,, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., during a M249 range on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 24, 2024. Kankre is dedicated to helping the Soldiers around him with the knowledge he has gained over time, such as battle drills skills at the range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

