Embracing a new home

U.S. Army Spc. Kananda Kankre, an infantryman with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, poses for a photo on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 24, 2024. “When Kankre receives a task, he performs it to the best of his ability,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Ashe, Kankre’s platoon leader with 2nd Bn., 23rd Inf. Reg.,, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

