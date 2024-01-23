Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embracing a new home

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Spc. Kananda Kankre, an infantryman with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, poses for a photo on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 24, 2024. “When Kankre receives a task, he performs it to the best of his ability,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Ashe, Kankre’s platoon leader with 2nd Bn., 23rd Inf. Reg.,, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    This work, Embracing a new home [Image 2 of 2], by PV2 Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culture
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Community
    Steadfast and loyal
    Ivy People

