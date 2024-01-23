Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Rejoin 50 [Image 2 of 9]

    Falcon Rejoin 50

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn. on the flight line in the twilight hours after the Falcon Rejoin 50 events January 25, 2024 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Falcon Rejoin 50 celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the first flight of the F-16 January 20, 1974. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 15:23
    Photo ID: 8212122
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-ZH124-1202
    Resolution: 5907x3938
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Rejoin 50 [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

