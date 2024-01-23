New General Officer Promoted in Worcester

Under the arched ceilings at the Union Station Grand Hall in Worcester Massachusetts, Family, friends, and fellow servicemembers gathered to celebrate the promotion of Col. Peter E. Fiorentino to the rank of brigadier general on Friday January 26, 2024.



“He’s smart, he’s dedicated and he’s loyal, but above all he’s passionate, said Mj. Gen Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard. “He takes the time to get involved,” He added.



Fiorentino will serve as the commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, in the New York National Guard.



“I always focused on the job at hand, like I learned at basic training, I always worked to be the best I could be in the opportunity I was given,” said Fiorentino.



During the promotion, Fiorentino had his rank pinned on by his mother Kathinre, and his partner, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Monique Tremblay, and son Carson.



(U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

