Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester [Image 11 of 15]

    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester

    WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Under the arched ceilings at the Union Station Grand Hall in Worcester Massachusetts, Family, friends, and fellow servicemembers gathered to celebrate the promotion of Col. Peter E. Fiorentino to the rank of brigadier general on Friday January 26, 2024.

    “He’s smart, he’s dedicated and he’s loyal, but above all he’s passionate, said Mj. Gen Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard. “He takes the time to get involved,” He added.

    Fiorentino will serve as the commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, in the New York National Guard.

    “I always focused on the job at hand, like I learned at basic training, I always worked to be the best I could be in the opportunity I was given,” said Fiorentino.

    During the promotion, Fiorentino had his rank pinned on by his mother Kathinre, and his partner, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Monique Tremblay, and son Carson.

    (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 15:10
    Photo ID: 8212112
    VIRIN: 240126-Z-JK986-1178
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: WORCESTER, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New General Officer Promoted in Worcester [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester
    New General Officer Promoted in Worcester

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    General
    National Guard
    The Nations First
    Worcester

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT