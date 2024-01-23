1 SOMXS Airmen perform routine paint jobs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Frost-Sheppard, a 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, sprays light gray paint on aircraft panels at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 25, 2024. The panels are sprayed with gray paint to protect them from corrosion and match the aircraft’s camouflage color. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

