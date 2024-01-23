U.S. Air Force Airman Tustin Bridges, a 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, seals the edge of a missile rack at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 25, 2024. 1 SOMXS is dedicated to supporting the generation of safe, reliable, combat-capable aircraft and equipment, ensuring Air Force Special Operations Command can accomplish its mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8211774
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-FD009-1006
|Resolution:
|4191x2794
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1 SOMXS Airmen perform routine paint jobs [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
