    1 SOMXS Airmen perform routine paint jobs [Image 4 of 7]

    1 SOMXS Airmen perform routine paint jobs

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Tustin Bridges, a 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, seals the edge of a missile rack at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 25, 2024. 1 SOMXS is dedicated to supporting the generation of safe, reliable, combat-capable aircraft and equipment, ensuring Air Force Special Operations Command can accomplish its mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    1 SOW
    1 SOMXS

