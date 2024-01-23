1 SOMXS Airmen perform routine paint jobs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Chandler, a 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, repaints a part of a missile rack at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 25, 2024. 1 SOMXS is dedicated to supporting the generation of safe, reliable, combat-capable aircraft and equipment, ensuring the Air Force Special Operations Command can accomplish its mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

