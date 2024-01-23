The Fort Rucker Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program won the Army’s Best Installation honors for the third year in a row. Photo by Jay Mann
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2011
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8211745
|VIRIN:
|110707-A-FE574-3786
|Resolution:
|640x425
|Size:
|110 KB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BOSS takes top honors 3 years straight, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BOSS takes top honors 3 years straight
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT