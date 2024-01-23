Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL Fort Dix 78th Training Division WAREX 2024 Main Planning Workshop. 26th January 2024

    JB MDL Fort Dix 78th Training Division WAREX 2024 Main Planning Workshop. 26th January 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Training Division hosts the 78th Training Division WAREX 2024 Main Planning Workshop 26-28 JAN in Timmermann Conference Center at JB MDL Fort Dix, NJ. (Photos provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    This work, JB MDL Fort Dix 78th Training Division WAREX 2024 Main Planning Workshop. 26th January 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

