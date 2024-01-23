Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing and 150th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. Chief Bass’s visit serves as a testament to the Air Force’s commitment to its most valuable asset, the Airmen, and reflects a dedication to engaging with those who serve our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 10:17 Photo ID: 8211602 VIRIN: 240122-F-ST571-2675 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.2 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.