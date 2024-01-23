Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen [Image 4 of 4]

    Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing and 150th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. Chief Bass’s visit serves as a testament to the Air Force’s commitment to its most valuable asset, the Airmen, and reflects a dedication to engaging with those who serve our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Leadership
    Engagement
    CMSAF
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Airmen and Families
    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass

