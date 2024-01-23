Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CT, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT. - (Jan. 23, 2024) – Rear Adm. Stu C. Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), speaks with command leadership in Dealey Center Theatre during a scheduled visit to SUBASE, Jan. 24, 2023. During the visit, Satterwhite briefed command Triads and Sailors on MNCC. MNCC is the central node for Sailor pay issues and resolution, oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 13 Regional Support Centers around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

