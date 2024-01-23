Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, Air Force first sergeant duty manager, speak with 58th Special Operations Wing Aerospace Flight Equipment specialists at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. The 58 SOW’s mission is to train mission ready special operations, rescue, distinguished visitor airlift, advanced helicopter and A/H/MC-130J aircrew students in order to supply combat aircrew to missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

