    Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, Air Force first sergeant duty manager, speak with 58th Special Operations Wing Aerospace Flight Equipment specialists at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. The 58 SOW’s mission is to train mission ready special operations, rescue, distinguished visitor airlift, advanced helicopter and A/H/MC-130J aircrew students in order to supply combat aircrew to missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 10:17
    Photo ID: 8211598
    VIRIN: 240122-F-ST571-2049
    Resolution: 5996x3989
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Leadership
    Engagement
    CMSAF
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Airmen and Families
    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass

