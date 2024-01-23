Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, speaks at an all-call on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 23, 2024. Chief Bass hosted this all-call, inviting all personnel stationed at Kirtland to discuss the future of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 10:17 Photo ID: 8211596 VIRIN: 240123-F-RQ117-1045 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.33 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.