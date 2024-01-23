Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen [Image 1 of 4]

    Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, speaks at an all-call on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 23, 2024. Chief Bass hosted this all-call, inviting all personnel stationed at Kirtland to discuss the future of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 10:17
    Photo ID: 8211596
    VIRIN: 240123-F-RQ117-1045
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Engagement
    CMSAF
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Airmen and Families
    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass

