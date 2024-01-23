Barracks Marines stand at the position of attention during the Rifle Ceremonial Drill School evaluation at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. During the three week course, Marines spend countless hours perfecting the fundamentals of marching, manual of arms, and uniform preparation to ensure that every Tuesday Sunset Parade and Friday Evening Parade is flawless. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024, by LCpl Chloe McAfee