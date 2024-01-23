Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation [Image 2 of 6]

    Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Barracks Marines march onto the parade deck during the Rifle Ceremonial Drill School evaluation at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. During the three week course, Marines spend countless hours perfecting the fundamentals of marching, manual of arms, and uniform preparation to ensure that every Tuesday Sunset Parade and Friday Evening Parade is flawless. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8211584
    VIRIN: 240126-M-UM973-1008
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation
    Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation
    Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation
    Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation
    Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation
    Rifle Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT