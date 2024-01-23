Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GQ Drill Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 27 of 29]

    GQ Drill Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jadyn Beavers 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct stretcher bearer training during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 25, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

