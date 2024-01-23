U.S. Army medic hones skills in sub-zero Norwegian weather

Sgt. Miles Atkins, a combat medic assigned to the U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr, Germany, takes part in the NATO Cold Weather Combat Medic Instructor Course. Atkins was among a group of medical personnel from 22 NATO countries taking part in the 15-day training exercise at the Cold Weather Operations Centre of Excellence in Porsangmoen Camp, Norway recently. The course provided the skills and knowledge required to prepare, plan, and execute medical operations in an arctic environment with temperatures equal to, or greater than, minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. (Photo by Sgt. Miles Atkins)





Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2024