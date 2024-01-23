Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher England 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force stand in formation during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The ceremony was held to commemorate the transfer of responsibilities from Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, the off-going commanding general of III MEF, to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the oncoming commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 05:00
    Photo ID: 8211288
    VIRIN: 240126-M-UF994-1015
    Resolution: 14834x6772
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: CAMP FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Pass in Review
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT