U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, right, outgoing commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner oncoming commingding general of III MEF during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Bierman relinquished his duties as commanding general of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 05:00 Photo ID: 8211287 VIRIN: 240126-M-UF994-1014 Resolution: 6648x5318 Size: 3.48 MB Location: CAMP FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.