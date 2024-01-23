III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, right, outgoing commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner oncoming commingding general of III MEF during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Bierman relinquished his duties as commanding general of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)
