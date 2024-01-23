U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, right, passes the III Marine Expeditionary Force colors to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Bierman relinquished his duties as commanding general of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 05:00 Photo ID: 8211286 VIRIN: 240126-M-UF994-1013 Resolution: 5464x6830 Size: 3.65 MB Location: CAMP FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.