U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force stand in formation during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The ceremony was held to commemorate the transfer of responsibilities from Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, the off-going commanding general of III MEF, to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the oncoming commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 05:01 Photo ID: 8211282 VIRIN: 240126-M-UF994-1009 Resolution: 6310x5048 Size: 2.53 MB Location: CAMP FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.