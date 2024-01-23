Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman relinquished his duties as commanding general of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 04:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Pass in Review
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General

