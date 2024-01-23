III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman relinquished his duties as commanding general of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

