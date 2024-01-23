Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces [Image 5 of 5]

    FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces

    CHIșINăU, MOLDOVA

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Ross 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy HM3 Brett Toth, a hospital corpsman with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe, (FASTEUR), and native of Pennsylvania, gives instruction on how to put a patient on a stretcher during Tactical Combat Casualty Care with Moldovan police forces in Chișinău, Moldova, January 18, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 (Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team (FAST) Europe) provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMESEUCOM) and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 04:38
    Photo ID: 8211269
    VIRIN: 240118-M-OO221-1168
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CHIșINăU, MD
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cameron Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces
    FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces
    FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces
    FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces
    FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOLDOVA
    TCCC
    FASTEUR
    6thFleet
    CTF 61/2
    USEMB Chisinau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT