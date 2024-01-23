FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Police Forces

U.S. Navy HM3 Brett Toth, a hospital corpsman with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe, (FASTEUR), and native of Pennsylvania, middle, and U.S. Marine Corps PFC Michael Molina, a rifleman with FASTEUR and native of Tennessee, right, review how to apply a bandage during practical application of Tactical Combat Casualty Care with Moldovan police forces in Chișinău, Moldova, January 18, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 (Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team (FAST) Europe) provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command (COMESEUCOM) and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F) in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)

