Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240126-N-UF592-1017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Riley Renner, from Huntsville, Alabama, chisels tiles while conducting deck demolition in a compartment aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 01:47
    Photo ID: 8211115
    VIRIN: 240126-N-UF592-1017
    Resolution: 2128x3200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Demolition
    Deck
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Habitability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT