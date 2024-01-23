USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition

240126-N-UF592-1012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Eaker, from Menifee, California, chisels tiles while conducting deck demolition in a compartment aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 01:47
|Photo ID:
|8211114
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-UF592-1012
|Resolution:
|2128x3200
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|MENIFEE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
