240126-N-UF592-1012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Eaker, from Menifee, California, chisels tiles while conducting deck demolition in a compartment aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 01:47 Photo ID: 8211114 VIRIN: 240126-N-UF592-1012 Resolution: 2128x3200 Size: 1.32 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: MENIFEE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.