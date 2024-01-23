USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition

240126-N-UF592-1010 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Riley Renner, left, from Huntsville, Alabama, and Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Eaker, from Menifee, California, right, chisel tiles while conducting deck demolition in a compartment aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Hometown: MENIFEE, CA, US