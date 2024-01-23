U.S. Air Force civil engineer squadron Airmen backfill pavement during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The RADR exercise helped enhance participant’s ability to support airfield operations in degraded conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8211090
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-IH072-1186
|Resolution:
|5448x3625
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers put RADR on the map [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
