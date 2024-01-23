Engineers put RADR on the map

U.S. Air Force civil engineer squadron Airmen backfill pavement during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The RADR exercise helped enhance participant’s ability to support airfield operations in degraded conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

