    Engineers put RADR on the map [Image 8 of 9]

    Engineers put RADR on the map

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force civil engineer squadron Airmen backfill pavement during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The RADR exercise helped enhance participant’s ability to support airfield operations in degraded conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 01:27
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Engineers put RADR on the map [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    engineer
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    MCA

