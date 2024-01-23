Engineers put RADR on the map

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Quintin Kuruzovich, a civil engineer squadron pavement and heavy equipment operator, inspects bags of cement at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The cement was used during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise, where civil engineers fixed a simulated runway by cutting and pouring concrete into damaged areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

