Engineers put RADR on the map

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Nelson, civil engineer squadron engineer flight superintendent, monitors the process of a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The training was hosted for civil engineer Airmen to familiarize themselves with RADR techniques to develop new capabilities as engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

