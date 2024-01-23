U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Nelson, civil engineer squadron engineer flight superintendent, monitors the process of a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The training was hosted for civil engineer Airmen to familiarize themselves with RADR techniques to develop new capabilities as engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8211088
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-IH072-1084
|Resolution:
|5740x3229
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers put RADR on the map [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT