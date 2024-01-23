Engineers put RADR on the map

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. During the training, Airmen cleared ordnances, debris with heavy equipment and repaired a simulated runway to familiarize themselves with routine RADR training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

