U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rogelio Montejano Jr., a civil engineer squadron water and fuels journeyman, prepositions heavy machinery for a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The heavy machinery was used to cut a simulated aircraft runway in order to properly repair the damaged surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8211086
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-IH072-1076
|Resolution:
|4544x2556
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers put RADR on the map [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
