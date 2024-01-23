Engineers put RADR on the map

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rogelio Montejano Jr., a civil engineer squadron water and fuels journeyman, prepositions heavy machinery for a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The heavy machinery was used to cut a simulated aircraft runway in order to properly repair the damaged surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

