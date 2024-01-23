Engineers put RADR on the map

U.S. Air Force civil engineer squadron Airmen perform a simulated unexploded ordnance sweep during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. During the training, Airmen cleared simulated ordnances, debris with heavy equipment and repaired a simulated runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

